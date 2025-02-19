Daniel Stanley Perotti Sells 10,500 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Stanley Perotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,481 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,673,810.36.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. The stock had a trading volume of 199,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.03 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

