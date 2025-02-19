bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €2.91 ($3.03) and last traded at €3.00 ($3.13). Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.01 ($3.14).

bet-at-home.com Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.71.

About bet-at-home.com

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online sports betting and gaming services. The company offers pre-match and live betting; and sports betting and online gaming licenses for casino, poker, games, and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

