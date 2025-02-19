New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.45). 25,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 12,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.73 ($1.44).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £87.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.92.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

