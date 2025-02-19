Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$690.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.7 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $217.73. The company had a trading volume of 549,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average is $239.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. Nordson has a 1-year low of $196.83 and a 1-year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

