Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells $670,800.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,820.35. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $692,080.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $710,240.00.
NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. 724,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,523. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCVX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
