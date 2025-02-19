Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells $670,800.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,820.35. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $692,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $710,240.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. 724,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,523. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCVX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

