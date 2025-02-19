Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.58% of Flowers Foods worth $25,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Creative Planning lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 429,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 195,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FLO opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.