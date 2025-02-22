Energi (NRG) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Energi has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $249,924.75 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 86,087,354 coins and its circulating supply is 86,088,078 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

