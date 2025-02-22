JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,196 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.