Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $173.28 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

