Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $591.79 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

