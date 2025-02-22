Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 619,229 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 57,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

