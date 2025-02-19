Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $130,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710,881 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,811,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 623,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $203.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $208.63.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

