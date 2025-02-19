Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 7,614 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. The trade was a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 15,228 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.51, for a total transaction of $4,271,606.28.

On Friday, January 24th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $3,168,390.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total transaction of $7,531,746.30.

On Friday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,262 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.09, for a total value of $1,579,073.58.

On Monday, January 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 22,842 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.94, for a total value of $6,440,073.48.

On Monday, December 23rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 11,421 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.23, for a total value of $3,120,559.83.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $2,475,615.96.

On Monday, November 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 26,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $8,211,622.86.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $264.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.49 and its 200-day moving average is $239.21. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $372,450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,888,000 after acquiring an additional 417,036 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after acquiring an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.94.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

