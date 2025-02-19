Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Trimble had a net margin of 40.67% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Trimble updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.610 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.760-2.980 EPS.
Trimble Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. Trimble has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trimble
- Stock Average Calculator
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.