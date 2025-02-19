Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Trimble had a net margin of 40.67% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Trimble updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.610 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.760-2.980 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. Trimble has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

