Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Alight stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 6,622,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,650. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

In other Alight news, President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 852,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,552. This represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

