Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of MFC traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.25. 1,995,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,531. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

