Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter.
Manulife Financial Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of MFC traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.25. 1,995,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,531. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.
