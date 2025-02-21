ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.25 and last traded at $100.23, with a volume of 3822630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,312.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 142,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $10,406,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $9,793,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $6,711,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 61,356 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

