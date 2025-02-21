YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

YANGAROO Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.27.

YANGAROO Company Profile

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

