Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 31.8% – Here’s Why

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares were down 31.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 2,324,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 407,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Electrum Discovery Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Electrum Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.