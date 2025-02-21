Five9’s (FIVN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports.
FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $171,961.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,983.30. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,011.60. This trade represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
