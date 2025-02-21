Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Trading Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.02 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.28). 473,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 137,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.31).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.

The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.