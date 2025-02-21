Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Trading Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.02 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.90 ($0.28). 473,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 137,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.31).
Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
