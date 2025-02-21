Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Up 14% – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) was up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Approximately 185,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,288,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.61. The firm has a market cap of £53.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of -0.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.