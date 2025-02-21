Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $270.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $187.05 and a 52-week high of $271.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

