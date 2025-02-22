Broadview Financial Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.7% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

IVW opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.85.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

