Head-To-Head Contrast: SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) & Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SEGRO and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEGRO N/A N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 9.92% 16.07% 8.14%

Risk & Volatility

SEGRO has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SEGRO and Sandvik AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEGRO $931.40 million 13.23 -$314.71 million N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) $11.62 billion 2.38 $1.16 billion $0.93 23.70

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than SEGRO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SEGRO and Sandvik AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEGRO 0 2 0 1 2.67 Sandvik AB (publ) 1 1 1 2 2.80

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats SEGRO on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries. For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing (including data centres) located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive. A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO’s purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent. Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO’s ambition to be the best property company.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.