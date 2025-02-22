Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,227,000 after buying an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,157,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $55.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
