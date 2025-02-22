MinePlex 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.08 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $20.08 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

