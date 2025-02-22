Tenset (10SET) Price Tops $0.0997

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $123,403.69 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tenset has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96,489.11 or 0.99839611 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,037.54 or 0.99372362 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,058,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,439,343 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Tenset Token Trading

