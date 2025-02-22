VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $112,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,779.70. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,950,540 shares of company stock valued at $275,598,944. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

