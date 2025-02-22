Dominari Holdings Inc. (DOMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Dominari Trading Down 17.3 %

DOMH stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 869,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Dominari has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

