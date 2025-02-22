High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.33 and last traded at C$16.24, with a volume of 14366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

High Liner Foods Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.