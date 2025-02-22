Best Toy Stocks To Watch Now – February 19th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, TKO Group, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily manufacture, market, and sell toys and related products. These companies can include traditional toy manufacturers, retailers that specialize in selling toys, and entertainment companies that produce toy-related media and merchandise. Investors interested in toy stocks typically analyze factors such as consumer trends, competition, and seasonal sales patterns to make informed investment decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,839,183. Walmart has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,056.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,366. The company has a market capitalization of $468.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $972.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $927.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,701. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -391.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.87. TKO Group has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $179.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.52. 757,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $218.75.

