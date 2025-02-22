New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,432,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 570,394 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $585.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 11.17.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -70.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

