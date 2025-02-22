Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,015.59 and last traded at $1,023.25. Approximately 943,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,079,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,043.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $940.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.44. The firm has a market cap of $429.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.63, for a total transaction of $421,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,440,254.30. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

