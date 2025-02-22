Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.68. The stock has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
