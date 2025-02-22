Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($8.97) and last traded at GBX 700 ($8.84), with a volume of 1966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($8.91).
Aquis Exchange Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of £194.12 million, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 698.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 547.58.
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.
Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.
