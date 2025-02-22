Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SCHX opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

