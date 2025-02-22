Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after buying an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.