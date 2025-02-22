Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,136,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,528,899 shares.The stock last traded at $49.11 and had previously closed at $49.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
