44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $441.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.