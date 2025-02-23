Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.70.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

