TCW Group Inc. Purchases 23,979 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,352 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $76,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 121.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 115.1% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.