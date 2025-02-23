iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $127,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

