Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 8,522 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

