TCW Group Inc. Acquires 55,876 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $45,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE KKR opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.