Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 50 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in KLA by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 260.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $754.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $708.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

