Sigma Planning Corp Sells 143 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.6 %

GS opened at $625.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.42 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $611.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

