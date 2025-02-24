Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 39679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $965.52 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,020,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,795,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 194,345 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 168,525 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

