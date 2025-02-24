Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 39077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

