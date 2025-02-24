Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18), Zacks reports.

Tempus AI Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TEM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,573,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454,233. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,263,084.55. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220. This represents a 19.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,583,467 shares of company stock worth $130,542,311.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEM. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

